Senate begins hearings on SCOTUS nominee

Decision 2020

Republicans push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before election day - NBC's Susan McGinnis reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - In the first day of hearings, Republicans showed they want a fight over religion, but Democrats focused on health care instead. That left Judge Amy Coney Barrett walking a narrow line down the middle.

Barrett made her case Monday to fill the seat once held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat, but no one will ever take her place." she told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump's third nominee said she plans to stick to the words of the constitution.

"The courts are not designed to solve every problem, or right every wrong in our public life." said Barrett.

Republicans and Democrats both dug in in their opening statements.

"You stand accused of intending to violate your oath before you even take it!" said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.).

"I believe we should not be moving forward on this nomination not until the election has ended and the next President has taken office." said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, (D-Calif.).

Barrett is a favorite among Republicans, a conservative protege of the late Justice Anton Scalia. She's also a mother of seven, and a devout Catholic.

"Attacking you as a person of faith because they cannot attack your qualifications." said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa).

But Democrats steered clear of religion, focusing instead on health care, and how six conservative judges might rule on the upcoming challenger to the Affordable Care Act. Among the senators questioning Barrett this week, vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.).

"They're replacing justice ruth bader ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy president trump is trying to roll back Americans rights for decades to come." said Harris.

Democrats will be walking a thin line between questioning and attacking the nominee. They know Republicans likely have the votes to seat Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice before the month is out.

Democrats have little chance of stopping the nomination, but they're hoping to pressure Judge Barrett to recuse herself from any cases involving President Trump.