Sen. McSally sounds off on the future of the Supreme Court

Decision 2020

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings set to begin Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the confirmation hearings begin, senators are making their way back to the capitol to make this important decision.

Senator McSally among the GOP-led senate.

She was in Yuma yesterday campaigning to stay in the Senate for another term.

Our news crew traveled with the senator. She spoke on the future of the supreme court.

McSally says this will be a deliberate process and noting that this has happened many times when both the Senate and white house are a part of the same party.

She also spoke on her opponent's comments during their televised debate Tuesday night.

“My opponent in the debate last week admitted that he would vote no. For Amy Coney Barrett, never met her, he doesn't know anything about her it appears, but she's this amazing woman.”

“This is exactly the type of justice we want on the court, not somebody who's going to, you know, legislate from the bench, but someone who will interpret the constitution and the laws, the way they were written, not be an activist from the bench," McSally said.

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail, astronaut Mark Kelly spent part of the weekend in Phoenix.

Candidate Kelly joined by his wife, former representative Gabby Giffords.

They met with members of the Maryvale community passing out promotional materials.

As were 23 days out, Kelly currently leads the senator in currents polls.