Mistake reported on some Brawley ballots

Decision 2020

Hundreds of ballots missing college board race

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) says there's a problem with hundreds of early ballots. They're missing a race.

The registrar's office says more than 600 ballots sent to Brawley residents don't include the Imperial Community College District (ICCD) Area 4 race.

Officials identified the issue Sunday. They say there was a mix up between a precinct that will vote on the race, and one that will not.

The registrar will send new ballots to all affected voters. It should arrive within 7-10 business days. The ROV asks affected residents to throw out the erroneous ballot.

The two candidates running for the ICCD Area 4 Director position are Yulil Alonso-Garza and Isabel Solis. The candidates have been notified of the error and the corrective measures the ROV office is taking.

For more information you can call the ROV at (442) 265-1060, on visit the Imperial County website.

