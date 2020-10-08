Trump refuses to participate in virtual debate

Decision 2020

Refusal sparks new type of face off - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump gave his first televised interview Thursday since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The President spoke for nearly an hour, downplaying his illness, attacking his rivals, and refusing to participate in a virtual debate next week against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The announcement set up a new dispute over the remaining face offs between the candidates.

Joe Biden said he was open to a virtual debate, but President Trump scoffed at the idea of what he called sitting behind a computer to debate. He also noted the moderators could cut him off whenever they want.

"I won't waste my time with a virtual debate." said the President in an hour-long interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

"You never know what's gonna come out of his mouth. Who knows?" said Biden.

Now the two campaigns are debating over the debate schedule. Team Trump proposing a one-week pause, pushing the final match-up to the end of the month. Biden's campaign says the President's "erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar."

In a freewheeling interview with Fox Business News, President Trump also downplayed his illness. It did require three nights in the hospital, two rounds of supplemental oxygen, and a combination of experimental drugs.

"I didn't have to go in frankly, I think would have gone away by itself." claimed the President.

Trump also speculated about where he caught it, naming a Rose Garden ceremony for his Supreme Court nominee, but also seeming to blame an event with families of fallen soldiers.

"They come within an inch of my face sometimes want to hug me, kiss me. They do. And frankly, I am not telling them to back up." he said.

Finally, the President weighed in on Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, referring to the Democratic rival as both a Communist, and a monster.

"It's despicable. It's so beneath the office of the president. It's obvious he has great difficulty dealing with strong women." said Biden.

The running mates campaigned together in Arizona Thursday.

President Trump is preparing for his own campaign events, although for now he's forced to keep them online.

Trump says he wants to get back to holding rallies. He says he doesn't think he's still contagious, though he's still within the CDC's window for isolation following the onset of symptoms.

It's still unclear how far along he is with the disease, since the White House hasn't said when he last tested negative before his diagnosis.