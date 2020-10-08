Skip to Content
Decision 2020
By
Published 8:10 pm

China Temporarily Cuts CNN’s Signal During Vice-Presidential Debate

CNN china debate

(KECY/KYMA) - CNN's signal was not seen in mainland China for several minutes during Wednesday's U.S. Vice Presidential debate.

It happened when Vice President Mike Pence began to answer a question on the U.S. relationship with China.

Pence said China was to blame for the Coronavirus.

The CNN signal returned when Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris began her answer focused on the Trump administration's approach to China.

Censors in China regularly screen live broadcasts on international media networks, ready to cut any segment that's deemed politically sensitive by the ruling Communist Party.

News / Video

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content