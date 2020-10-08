China Temporarily Cuts CNN’s Signal During Vice-Presidential Debate

Decision 2020

(KECY/KYMA) - CNN's signal was not seen in mainland China for several minutes during Wednesday's U.S. Vice Presidential debate.

It happened when Vice President Mike Pence began to answer a question on the U.S. relationship with China.

Pence said China was to blame for the Coronavirus.

The CNN signal returned when Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris began her answer focused on the Trump administration's approach to China.

Censors in China regularly screen live broadcasts on international media networks, ready to cut any segment that's deemed politically sensitive by the ruling Communist Party.