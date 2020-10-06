Skip to Content
Plexiglass To Separate Candidates During VP Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Candidates will also stand more than 12 feet apart

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An extra layer of security has been added to ensure the health and safety of both Vice Presidential candidates during Wednesday night's debate in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Presidential debate officials added plexiglass to separate both Vice President Mike Pence and VP Candidate Kamala Harris, following a request from the democratic campaign, according to a campaign aid that spoke with the Associated Press. 

They will also stand more than 12 feet apart during the debate. The decision for added precautions comes amid heightened fear of coronavirus after the Presidents' recent diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19. 

The Vice Presidential debate happens Wednesday at 6 p.m. Arizona time.

