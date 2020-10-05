Protecting our water rights – IID candidates discuss their critical mission

Decision 2020

Division 2 contenders talk about the importance of their roles

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Access to water, and water rights in general, are critical to life in the Desert Southwest. That's why two candidates for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Area 2, which includes El Centro and western Imperial County, say they take that mission very seriously.

John Brooks Hamby and Ryan D. Childers each hope to take over for the current director, Bruce Kuhn. Voters elected Kuhn in November of 2012.

Hamby is a graduate of Brawley Union High School and Stanford University. As an advocate for water rights, he puts a high priority on the clean up and preservation of the Salton Sea and the New River.

Childers is an attorney who served on the school board for 12 years. He too supports Salton Sea restoration. He also lists affordable power rates among his top priorities.

CBS 13's April Hettinger talks to both candidates about their objectives and qualifications today on 13 on Your Side at 4.

For continuing coverage of the race to the November 3rd General Election, be sure to check out our Decision 2020 page. And, for candidate profiles, race lists, and explanations of the various ballot propositions, be sure to visit our 2020 Voter's Guide.