Here are the Cabinet members and others around Trump who have been tested

President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis has raised questions about the health of those around him, including members of his Cabinet and his vice president.

Here is the testing status of some of the President’s family members, senior government officials and advisers:

Current and former Trump administration officials

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks

Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence

The vice president and second lady both tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to the vice president’s spokesperson, Devin O’Malley.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter.

The Pences again tested negative Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin, who has had in-person meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tested negative on Friday morning, according to a tweet from his spokesperson Monica Crowley. He will continue to be tested daily.

Attorney General William Barr

Barr tested negative on Friday morning and again tested negative on Saturday, a Justice Department spokesperson said. He is not experiencing any symptoms and was last in the same room as the President on Saturday.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

According to the Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary Chase Jennings, “Acting Secretary Wolf has tested negative three times in the past seven days for COVID-19. He has not been in close contact with President Trump or the First Lady recently.” Additionally, he “consulted with the White House physician this week after a DHS employee tested positive for COVID-19 and has been cleared for duty.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Azar told reporters Friday morning he was tested “out of an abundance of caution” and also tweeted that morning that he tested negative for the virus.

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

“Secretary Chao has been tested regularly and has tested negative,” a Department of Transportation spokesperson told CNN.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on Ratcliffe’s recent interactions with the President, or on any recent briefings.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo told the press pool traveling with him in Dubrovnik, Croatia, that both he and his wife tested negative on Friday morning. He said that he has not been with Trump since the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15, adding he’s been traveling for the majority of the past 17 days.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler

According to EPA spokesman James Hewitt, the administrator has had “no recent in-person contact with President Trump, has no symptoms.”

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel

The CIA declined to comment on Haspel’s schedule.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

Wilkie tested negative on Wednesday. He is often tested because of his visits to VA hospitals, and he last met with Trump on August 27, according to VA spokesperson James Hutton.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

Kudlow told Fox Business News that he is tested every day and tested negative Friday morning.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, told reporters that Milley tested negative for the virus Friday, and Esper tested negative for the virus earlier this week during his travels and was tested again Friday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

A Commerce spokesman said that Ross was tested Friday morning and is negative.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson

Carson tested negative for the virus Thursday while he traveled with the vice president, according to his chief of staff Andrew Hughes.

Head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield

In a statement, the CDC said that “Dr. Redfield did not have direct, close contact with the President or first lady in the timeframe that would have resulted in an exposure.” His most-recent Covid-19 test was Tuesday, and the result was negative.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Conway said Friday night that she has tested positive, the latest major political figure to say they have Covid-19 after attending the Rose Garden event last Saturday where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

Members of Congress and the Judiciary

Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett, a federal judge and the President’s nominee for the Supreme Court, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Barrett, who is tested daily, was last with the President on Saturday, Deere said.

Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis

Republican Sens. Lee of Utah and Tillis of North Carolina separately announced Friday that they’d tested positive. Both are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, potentially jeopardizing the GOP’s hopes of swiftly confirming Barrett if they were both to remain unable to vote in the full Senate through the end of the month.

Rep. Jim Jordan

Jordan, one of Trump’s closest allies on the Hill, tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. The Ohio Republican flew on Air Force One this week.

According to his spokesperson Russell Dye, Jordan “has been advised by his physician that since he was not in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period, he does not have to quarantine.”

Sen. Ron Johnson

The Wisconsin Republican tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier in the week, his spokesman said Saturday. The announcement made Johnson the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.

Sen. Rick Scott

The Florida Republican said on Twitter he was tested for Covid Friday morning and his test results came back negative. He held an in-person meeting with Amy Coney Barrett at his Capitol Hill office Tuesday.

Sen. James Lankford

In a tweet Saturday, Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, said he tested negative for Covid but would continue to quarantine. Lankford said he had met with Sen. Lee, who tested positive, several times this week.

Sen. Dick Durbin

The Democratic Whip from Illinois, who’s been on Capitol Hill this week, announced Saturday morning he tested negative for coronavirus on Friday.

Sen. Tim Scott

Scott announced Saturday on Twitter that he had tested negative.

“I tested negative for COVID this afternoon,” the South Carolina Republican tweeted. “In the past week, I had little to no close interaction with colleagues who have tested positive thus far. I will continue praying for my colleagues, the President and every American fighting COVID.”

Sen. Ben Sasse

A spokesman for Sasse on Saturday told CNN that the Nebraska Republican senator had tested negative.

“Because of his close interaction with multiple infected individuals, Senator Sasse was again tested for coronavirus today — and his results were negative,” the senator’s spokesman said in a statement. “After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing.”

The Saturday statement said Sasse would return to “in-person work beginning Oct.12.”

Republican Party officials and Trump campaign staff

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokesman announced Friday.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy manager Justin Clark and senior adviser Jason Miller

Stepien learned Friday night that he had tested positive, according to a senior official. Clark’s test results were negative. Miller also tested negative, a senior Trump campaign official said.

Chris Christie

The former New Jersey governor, who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week and attended the Supreme Court announcement last weekend, said Saturday he had tested positive. He was tested Friday after news that Trump contracted the virus.

He said Saturday evening that he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center earlier that afternoon as a precautionary measure.

“While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he tweeted.

Christie told CNN by phone from the hospital that he had a slight fever and is achy but felt well enough to drive himself to the hospital. Though he said his breathing is fine, he said started a course of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir after being admitted.

Trump’s lawyers

Rudy Giuliani

Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Rudy Giuliani, said Friday afternoon that the former New York City mayor and Trump’s lawyer tested negative for Covid-19 after taking a test earlier in the day.

Pat Cipollone

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, tested negative for coronavirus, a senior administration official told CNN Friday.

Trump family members

Melania Trump

The first lady tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. While the President was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center, Melania Trump remained at the White House and has experienced “mild symptoms” of the virus.

Donald Trump Jr.

The President’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., announced Saturday on Twitter that he has tested negative.

“Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out about ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩ and the rest of the family. It truly means a lot to us,” he wrote in a tweet. “I tested negative so I’ll give it a few more days out of and abundance of caution and test again and if I’m clear I’ll be back to work asap.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.

Eric and Lara Trump

Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, have tested negative, according to a statement from their spokesperson posted Friday by Lara Trump on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Barron Trump

The 14-year-old son of Trump and first lady Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham said Friday.

This story has been updated with additional information.