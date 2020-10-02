Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for Covid-19

Decision 2020

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official, becoming the latest figure in the President’s inner circle to be infected with Covid-19.

Stepien received the results of the test on Friday night and is suffering from what the official described as “mild flu-like” symptoms.

Stepien traveled to Cleveland with the President and his team on Tuesday for the first presidential debate and was seen in close proximity to Hope Hicks, the President’s top aide who also tested positive.

Stepien was among a group of senior Trump campaign staffers who were tested, but he is the only one whose results came back positive so far. Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark’s test results were negative.

He also attended debate prep sessions with former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who also announced on Friday that she had tested positive.

Stepien will work from home, the official said. Politico was first to report the positive result.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.