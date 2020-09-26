Local educators host informational Prop 208 Drive-thru

Decision 2020

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Not too long ago, educators walked out of their classrooms asking for more funding, now it is on the ballot as proposition 208.

Outside of the San Luis Branch library educators put their masks on Saturday morning and hosted a drive-thru informational event on prop 208.

“We want to be able to provide better education, public education, we should not have to fight for it -it should be something that we provide for all students…” -Patricia Toledo, Teacher for YUHSD

A proposition that could dramatically impact the top 1% of earners in Arizona. This would mean a 3.5 % tax increase on households making above $500,000 or individuals making above $250,000.

That’s in addition to the 4.5% income tax already in place.

The funding can provide higher compensation for educators, more qualified hires, more funding towards student support services, career training, mentoring programs, and increase scholarship funding for the Arizona Teachers Academy.