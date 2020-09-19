Trump promises female nominee for Supreme Court

Decision 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, discussions about the new nominee set to fill the seat have begun.

President Donald Trump has made a promising claim that his choice would be a female nominee, soon to be revealed in the coming week.

At a North Carolina rally Saturday night, President Trump said he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has spoken out about waiting to find a replacement.

Joe Biden (Dem.)

"Tonight and in the coming days, we should focus on the loss of the justice, and her enduring legacy. But there is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president, and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider," Biden said Friday night.

[Related: Reaction to RBG’s death pours in from around the world]

Despite the way Democrats' feel about choosing a nomination, Trump declared his choice would be "a very talented, very brave woman."