AZ Dems, McSally speak after Vice President’s visit to Arizona

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ahead of the Vice President’s visit on Friday in Phoenix, the Arizona Democratic party held a press conference to speak out against President Donald Trump’s failure to stand up for the military.

Meanwhile, Senator Martha McSally voiced her support for the Commander- in-Chief, Democratic veterans say he's slandered the military and disrespected their service.

Some Arizona veterans disapprove of recent comments by President Donald Trump on the military.

A recent report in The Atlantic details multiple derogatory statements made about fallen and captured service members; including harsh comments about late Arizona senator John McCain.

"As far as John McCain, I was never a fan of John McCain. I never thought he treated our vets well. He didn't do the job. I was never a fan of his,” President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Labor Day.

Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley is also a veteran. He says he's always been a republican, but he disapproves of the President’s rhetoric.

“Those of us in Arizona, especially, I think you're going what is going on there. And it did, it started to put a seed in our mind. This is legit. And then he does the gold star families and you just go right on down the line, you know, he never confronts Putin even when they’re potentially killing our soldiers,” Romley said.

Senator Martha McSally says she supports the President, because, in spite of recent reports, he supports the military.

“I’m supporting President trump because he has shown through rebuilding our military and our veterans that he cares about those of us who served,” Senator McSally said.

“Under the Obama Biden administration, our military was cut 25%, and we had a readiness crisis that we have never seen in our lifetime, and with president trump were rebuilding our military, giving them the largest pay raise in 10 years, ensuring we have given them the equipment, and everything that they need to fight tonight,” she added.

McSally insists the President really has done a lot for veterans.

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, and their daughters spent time with a veteran in Yuma Friday evening.

The second family made a side trip to MCAS Yuma to have dinner with their son, who's stationed here.

The visit capped off a pair of campaign stops in Phoenix earlier in the day.