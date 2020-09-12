Local businessman wants to “bring business sense to county government”

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On the November ballot, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat is up for grabs.

The Republican candidate, Page Misenhimer, says he’s looking to bring business sense to county government.

Misenhimer has been a certified public accountant in Arizona for over twenty years; along with the years of experience, he is the president of a local accounting firm in Yuma.

Page Misenhimer’s leadership is also evident in his community volunteer efforts.

He has held several executive board and general member positions which include the Humane Society of Yuma and the Boys and Girls Club of Yuma.

Misenhimer also spent time on the governing board for the Yuma Regional Medical center and the Arizona Western College Foundation.

He explains how his campaign will benefit those in Yuma county.

“We have to look at it from a different perspective. And that's I think where I bring a lot of talent set in is with my business experience and being on nonprofit boards I just spent four years on the hospital board where their budgets as big if not bigger than the Yuma County board.”

Misenhimer adds, "It's figuring out why do we do it the way we do it, why don't we do it just because that's how we've always done it, what can we do better and change.”

“We can have better participation with the City of Yuma which is our biggest partners, the biggest metropolitan area within the county,” he said.

Page Misenhimer will face off against incumbent democrat Lynne Pancrazi in the November election.

