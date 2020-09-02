Skip to Content
Voting deadlines for Arizona and California

(KYMA, KECY)-Don't forget to register and vote on Election Day, November 3rd.

The deadlines in Arizona are as followed:

October 5-Voter Registration Deadline

October 7-First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and the first day of in-person early voting (PEVL).

October 23-Last day to request a ballot-by-mail or sign up for PEVL


October 27-Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot


November 3 Election Day - All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

The deadlines in California are as followed:


October 19-Deadline to register online to vote

November 3-The deadline to register in-person to vote

The early voting period runs from Monday, October 5, to Monday, November 2. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Conditional voter registration is for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information. You can use the conditional voter registration process from the day after the deadline all the way through Election Day.

Voters can go to their county election office, polling place, or vote center to register and vote conditionally.

