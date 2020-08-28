Sen. Martha McSally speaks out after RNC appearance

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) comes to a close we check in to see what local Arizona politicians on what they think of the convention.

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee spoke to U.S. Senator Martha McSally today ahead of President Trump's speech on day four of the RNC.

“How things like lower taxes and fewer regulations and school choice and support in the pandemic that we've got out there to help people. How has deeply impacted their lives in profound ways,” the Senator said.

Senator McSally says she thinks hearing the stories of everyday Americans will be the vision of the future and what has been done over the past few years.

“We can provide economic opportunity to get the economy going again bring more jobs home from China so the economy can keep growing. People can provide for their families and meet the American dream. And we've already shown all this but we have more to do,” Sen. McSally explained.

She also praises all of the women who have spoken during the convention.

“When America has opportunity for all then women get the opportunity to meet their full potential, as well, I mean everybody does - all races, all genders. And these stories we've heard from so many women, and how they have benefited you know from the policies of the last three and a half years, and we're just getting going,” she said.

The big speech from the commander-in-chief comes as the nation grapples with several major crises, including the unrest in Wisconsin as well as Hurricane Laura.

Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva also spoke to us today.

“Mixed messages about testing from CDC that we believe were politically motivated. The postal service being dismantled right before a major election in which vote by mail will play a permanent roll up to 90 million Americans sing the vote by mail. So, all these questions about," Rep. Grijalva explained.

He says everything is at stake this year.

“It's been a convention event in which, what we haven't heard. I think should be a concern to voters,” Rep. Grijalva said.

“I hope that we don't make the divisions around race and economic and lifestyle. The central point of this election there's too much at stake,” he added.

During the convention, Grijalva also thinks the silence of the coronavirus pandemic and the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and across the country, is not helping the American people.

“I think the discussion that we haven't heard is from this point forward, what are we going to do to deal with the health crisis and the economic crisis,” the Congressman said.