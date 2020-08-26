Arizona politicians weigh in on Republican National Convention

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the Republican National Convention (RNC) day three gets underway, locally, we are hearing from Arizona politicians on what they think of the convention so far.

Tonight, the RNC says speeches will continue to try to appeal to women.

Last night's headliner, First Lady Melania Trump - defended her husband’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and she called on Americans to end the racial unrest in the Country.

Meanwhile, Arizona Representative Tim Dunn spoke with me today… he says - the first lady’s speech was inclusive and believes this convention is more focused on coming together rather than being divisive… Even though some say it's not really appealing to voters that are currently outside of the president's base.

Dunn also believes the convention has shown diversity with its speakers over the past two nights.

“Well, I think they're just trying to show a clear choice between last week's convention and this one I think you're trying to show that they're a party that's working for inclusion, they're trying to work you know for law and order. They're trying to show you know, where is the economy. And like I said the diversity, and then the access that people have had, you know, throughout this entire presidency, with the economy had gone before COVID,” Dunn explained.

Day three headlines with Vice President Mike Pence accepting his second term nomination.

Several prominent female republicans like Kellyanne Conway and Kayleigh McEnany will also speak tonight.

KTAR in Phoenix says U.S. Senator Martha McSally will also have a speaking role at the convention… we are waiting to hear back from her campaign on when that will take place.

Tonight at 10 on CBS 13 - We wanted to hear what some democrats are thinking of the convention. Arizona State Senator Lisa Otondo shares her thoughts.