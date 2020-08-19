Presidential Visit: Full wrap up of the President’s third visit to Yuma

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump was in Yuma on Tuesday to assess his proposed border wall and held a campaign event for his supporters.

Hot weather and hot topics as Air Force One touched down in Yuma, near a crowd of both supporters and protesters.

Ahead of the planned speech, President Donald Trump made his way to the border. There, he was surrounded by border patrol and homeland security officials.

“We put up 18 miles in San Diego for example right opposite Tijuana and Tijuana is probably the worst place in South America in terms of the china virus. I think it is the worst place and San Diego is not suffering at all because of it," President Trump said.

But to be clear, Tijuana is in North America."

During his speech, Trump focused on immigration and border enforcement, in a rally-like setting that included an audience in an airplane hanger. With lapses in social distancing. Masks are required in Yuma County, but attendees today, were told they were only encouraged.

Mr. Trump also claiming that Hispanic Americans are his strongest border enforcement supporters.

“You know nobody understands the border better than Hispanics. They know what's good, what's bad. They don't want bad people coming into our country, taking their jobs, taking their homes, causing crime. Hispanic Americans are the people most in favor of what we're doing on the border. Because they understand it, they understand it better than anybody,” Trump said.

Among the gop.. Senator Martha McSally continues to support the commander-in-chief. She’s up for re-election against astronaut Mark Kelly in November.

“This is a very important message for this community and for Arizona and for this, for the country about the stakes in this election, and his record working with us on border security, and in providing security and safety for this community in our country, and also legal immigration and the cross border commerce with the passage of us mca and you know I delivered with the hundred and $52 million for the San Luis port of entry,” Sen. McSally said.

The senator tells 13 On Your Side how the Trump campaign is assisting in her re-election.

“When I'm fighting for something for Arizona and I'm fighting for something for Yuma, I can pick up the phone and call president trump, we can deliver on getting the money for the San Luis port of entry, for example, and so many other things. And now we are running together in order to keep the country safe and to provide more economic opportunities for people. But we're all in this together,” she said.

At the rally, the President also painted the Biden campaign as what he calls a "cult" for the abolishment of immigration enforcement.

“Joe Biden has pledged to abolish immigration enforcement, suspend all removals, provide free government healthcare and you know they want to give it to illegal aliens - you don't get it, you don't get it. Restore catch-and-release, shield violent criminal aliens, this is what they want to do, and give every illegal alien on planet earth a free ticket to invent an asylum claim and gain automatic admission into our country,” Mr. Trump said.

Donald Trump also noting to supporters that this election we’re going into is the most important in the history of our Country.

This is the President’s third visit to Yuma. Only time will tell if these visits win him the oval office for a second term.