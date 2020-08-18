Minority voters may be key to a Trump victory

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Tuesday's crowd essentially painted the portrait of the Trump supporter base.

Surveys show the majority of the President’s voters in 2016 were white Republicans, over 30 years old.

The minority vote, Blacks and Hispanics across the board.

However, this election, that minority group may be key to a trump victory.

Latinos, Blacks, and Asian Pacific Americans in Yuma showed support for President Trump!

Pew research shows in 2016 only 28% of the voters for Trump were Hispanic and 6% were Black.

While the majority of voters voted according to party affiliation, a small percentage went against the grain.

Some Democrats made the switch to Republican as Republicans have made significant gains in Yuma county.

From 2016 to 2020, Republican registered voters in Yuma County have grown from about 28% to now 30%.

But in some cases, Republican doesn’t necessarily equal a vote for President Trump.

Two things we can look at this election, will race and party affiliation determine votes this time around?