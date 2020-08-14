Mark Martinez hopes to win Sheriff’s seat in November

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the November election right around the corner, the race for top sheriff of Yuma County is heating up. Mark Martinez is the democratic candidate running and has over 60 years of serving both the country and Yuma County.

Mark Martinez is a 5th generation yuman, who is looking to create change, to make a difference in Yuma County.

“There are four pillars I stand on its transparency, accountability of education in the community.”

Mark Martinez started his service in the military, going overseas throughout the world, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq during desert storm. Following that he spent time in Panama, Honduras, and Korea as well.

In 1987, Martinez began working at the Yuma County Sheriffs' Office as a detention officer and promoted through the ranks within the detention bureau and supervised all areas within the jail.

He also played a lead role when the Yuma County narcotics task force was formed.

Earlier this year, Martinez retired from YCSO. But he could end up back if he wins the race.

When it comes to police reform, Martinez wants to educate the public about the importance of law enforcement and even find common ground.

“There, there are some things that we can change with there are also some things that the community can learn about law enforcement also.”

“Defunding is not the answer. And I think what we need to do is sit down with those folks the leaders of those groups and ask him specifically what do you mean by defunding. What exactly are you looking for when you say defunding, it's important as a sheriff as a chief law enforcement officer to sit down with those folks and find a common ground.”

In Yuma County, there is a mandate to wear masks in public areas… Martinez thinks leaders should lead by example.

“The mandate for the mask-wearing if that's what the board of supervisors want if that's what they think is appropriate for Yuma County. I think as a leader in the community, we set the standard. We should lead by example. If I was in their role at that time as the sheriff and the board of supervisors made that announcement. I think it's four we have those conversations before that announcement comes out so that we understand where we're coming from and how we're going to approach the mask-wearing.”

He also wants to keep a close line of communication open with Yuma County residents.

“We should have an open-door policy, we should hold ourselves accountable to the community so that they can come to the office and say this is what we want from the sheriff's office. And, and we share those views on both sides if something can't be accomplished. I think it's important the community knows why you know we're not kids, because I said so we're adults and we need to explain both ends of it.”

The same goes for the deputies themselves.

“Change for the staff at the sheriff's office. I want to give the staff, a voice. Also in what we do with the sheriff's office. Those detention officers and deputies on the front lines are the ones that make the initial contact. They should have a say in what some of the policies are being the sheriff you so far from what's going on, they need to know what we're doing.”

Martinez will face off against current sheriff, Leon Wilmot, in the general election in just a couple of months.

If elected, he will be the first Latino sheriff in Yuma County.