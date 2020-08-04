Coronavirus impacts Arizona primaries

Decision 2020

Pandemic expected to make in-person turnout light

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When Arizona voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election, their polling places are will look very different.

County election officials have moved polling places into larger venues to meet social distancing requirements. Voters, and poll workers alike, must wear masks to cast their ballots.

Elections officials predict the pandemic will make in-person turnout relatively light. Many people have already voted by mail, or cast an early ballot.

Tuesday's primary election includes a few municipal races, several state contests, and a handful of federal races.

Arizona promises to move into the spotlight as the November general election approaches. It's considered a presidential battleground state.

In addition, it's home to one of the hottest Senate contests in the nation. Democrat Mark Kelly is challenging incumbent Sen. Martha McSally. If Kelly wins, it will be the first time traditionally red Arizona will be represented by two Democratic Senators.

Visit our Decision 2020 page for the latest on Tuesday's primary election