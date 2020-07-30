Steve Montenegro (R): “In me, Yuma has a champion”

Decision 2020

Steve Montenegro (R) running for election to the Arizona House of Representatives to represent District 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican candidate for the Arizona House Steve Montenegro served in the Arizona state legislature from 2008 to 2016.

Now, he's seeking a seat in the House again, representing Arizona's District 13.

An America first agenda; we've heard these words from President Trump, and republican Steve Montenegro, a self-proclaimed pro-Trump conservative says that’s what he’s fighting for.

The Salvadorian native migrated to the United States when he was 5-years-old, but says that part of his identity does not define him when it comes to his political views.

“Just being Hispanic makes you a liberal is absolutely incorrect. I’m not. I’m a conservative who continues to fight for those conservative principals on a state and national level in English and Spanish,” Montenegro said.

Montenegro, who’s also a pastor, says his background in ministry has taught him to stand true to his beliefs.

He strongly believes in protecting the interests and liberties of America's citizens first, which includes opposing big government intrusions specifically in health care, agriculture, and water rights.

Montenegro said, “In me, Yuma has a champion.”

A firm advocate for securing the borders, the republican has a record in fighting against illegal immigration.

In 2010, Montenegro sponsored senate bill 1070, making illegal immigration a state crime.

“Arizona's a border state and Yuma takes the brunt of this as well. We have to make sure we’re looking out for the best interest of Yumans and citizens in this country,” he said.

Another hot topic of discussion, the future of education during a pandemic.

As a husband and father of two daughters, Montenegro says parents deserve the choice of whether to send their children back to school.

“Parents and the local community know what's best for their children. So parents should always have the option to do what's best for the children and their families. I’m always going to advocate that.”

Montenegro will be running against Yuma's own, Tim Dunn, and also Joanne Osborne, both incumbents for District 13.