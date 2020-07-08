Conservative South County Voters Meet With Republican ‘Three Amigos’

Decision 2020

DOWNTOWN YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Inside of the 67-year-old Lutes Casino on Tuesday night, 'Trump 2020' flags hang from tables, tables surrounded by attendees for the 'Three Amigos Meet & Greet'. A unique opportunity to meet the 3 Republican candidates seeking seats currently held by Democrats.

One of those attendees, a man dressed in a train conductor uniform for the 'Trump Train'. If you compliment his outfit, he hands you a "passport" pin aboard the 'Trump Train'.

Travis Angry seeks Democrat Arizona State Senator Lisa Otondo's seat to represent the 4th District.

"For me as a candidate, I feel very strongly," said Travis Angry. "That this particular race has only hit one candidate running the last two election cycles."

Joel John, campaigning for the seat currently held by Democrat Arizona House of Representative Charlene Fernadez.

"I want to make doing business in Arizona easier," said Joel John. "It's pretty easy but still I want to keep it that way and if there's any unnecessary regulatory or legal barriers I'll get rid of those."

Daniel Wood, pursuing to become Arizona's 3rd District Representative at the U.S. House of Representatives; a position currently held by Democrat U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva.

"Several things I want to work on, one of them is to combat and fight against human trafficking." said Daniel Wood. "Let's continue to work with Trump to close the border, which will help combat that."

Candidates spoke key issues that they plan on tackling if elected, the lack of business owner representation, and conservative values in modern government, bringing an end to human trafficking as well as keeping a close eye on the border.

Regardless that majority of South County voters, who in recent elections voted Democrat, remain hopeful that they will get sufficient support and votes in November.

"I want to make sure that voters have an alternative option," said Angry. "Compared to what we had in the last two years."