Governors on East and West coasts form pacts to decide when to reopen economies

States on the country’s East and West coasts are forming their own regional pacts to work together on how to reopen from the stay-at-home orders each has issued to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The first such group to be announced came Monday on the East Coast. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island each plan to name a public health and economic official to a regional working group. The chief of staff of the governor of each state also will be a part of the group, which will begin work immediately to design a reopening plan.

This group will study data research and the experience of other areas to deliver “guidelines and parameters to go forward,” Cuomo said.

“I don’t believe we end up with a fully common strategy,” he said, but to the extent that “we can do that together” it’s the “best course.”

Later on Monday, the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon also announced they are joining forces in a plan to begin incremental release of stay-at-home orders.

Governors of the three states will collaborate on their approach to getting back to business in “in a safe, strategic, responsible way,” as announced by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

When announcing the three-state coordination of the western governors during his midday briefing on Monday, Newsom quoted an old proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.”

Newsom has been closely collaborating with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown throughout the pandemic. He said the three governors developed the re-opening process and protocol that they will outline on Tuesday because they needed a regional approach in order to slow the pace of coronavirus cases by continuing to practice appropriate social distancing measures.

Newsom said their decision was not dissimilar to the announcement that was made by East Coast governors. He noted the discussions with the Oregon and Washington governors about metrics for re-opening the economy began at the beginning of last week.

“We began a process of establishing more formally what it would look like and how we could begin the process of the kind of incremental release of the stay at home orders that advanced the fundamental principle of keeping people healthy, keeping people safe, using science to guide our decision making and not political pressure,” Newsom said.

Newsom said that the three states were hoping to expand their protocol in concert with other Western state governors, while continuing to work with East Coast states sharing best practices, as well as lending emergency medical technicians and medical personnel, ventilators and other equipment to battle the Covid-19 epidemic.

The California governor said their aim was to continue “the collaborative spirit that extends well beyond just the West Coast of the United States, forming perspectives and opinions, sharing best practices, and ultimately advancing the cause that unites all of us — and that is reopening our economy and doing so in a safe and strategic and responsible way.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.