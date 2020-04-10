CNN Poll of Polls: Trump’s approval ticking down on coronavirus response

Decision 2020

A new CNN Poll of Polls out on Thursday finds President Donald Trump’s approval rating and the public’s approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic trending down in the last month.

Trump’s averaged approval rating stands at 46% approve, 49% disapprove — ticking down from 48% approval in late-March.

About half — 49% — approve of how the President is handling coronavirus, and 48% disapprove. Even though that number is higher than his overall approval, it has also dipped slightly in recent weeks, from 51% approval and 44% disapproval.

The CNN Poll of Polls is an average of the five most recent non-partisan, live operator, national surveys on each topic.

Trump has seen higher than average approval ratings in recent weeks considering that his approval has historically been notoriously stable. However, the plummeting economy and concerns over coronavirus could eventually spell bad news for Trump’s approval ratings.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tops Trump in the 2020 matchup, leading 48% to Trump’s 43% among registered voters, according to the Poll of Polls.

On Trump’s approval rating, polls were conducted among either adults or registered voters. The Poll of Polls includes: The Fox News poll conducted April 4-7; The Quinnipiac University poll conducted April 2-6; The CNN Poll conducted by SSRS April 3-6; The Monmouth University poll conducted April 3-7; and the Grinnell College/Selzer & Co. poll conducted March 27-30.

For Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, the average among adults or registered voters includes the Fox News poll, the Quinnipiac University poll, the CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, the Grinnell College/Selzer & Co. poll and the Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted March 22-25.

The poll of polls on the Biden vs. Trump matchup includes results among registered voters from the Fox News poll, the Quinnipiac University poll, the CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, the Monmouth University poll and the Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.