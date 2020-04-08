Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race

Decision 2020

Vermont Senator says he will continue to be part of the campaign - NBC's Jay Gray reports

BURLINGTON, Vt. (KYMA, KECY) - Calling it a difficult and painful decision, Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the White House Wednesday.

However, in a videotaped message to his supporters, Sanders promised his supporters their movement, and message, will continue to be part of the campaign.



"I have concluded that this battle for the democratic nomination will not be successful." Sanders said in his announcement.

Sanders says he may be out of the race, but he won't leave the process.



"While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not."

Sanders says he will stay on the ballot on upcoming primaries with the hopes of influencing both the party platform and key issues at the now-postponed Democratic National Convention.



"Then together standing united we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history."

President Trump reacted in a series of posts online, taking swipes at Joe Biden, who he calls "Sleepy Joe," and the Democratic Party. He also urged Sanders supporters to "come to the Republican Party."

In a written statement, Biden thanked Sanders, calling him "a powerul voice for a fairer and more just America." The former Vice-President reached out to Sanders to promise he will be a part of the path forward, echoing something he said a day earlier on the Today show.



"I can tell you one thing, I would very much want Bernie to be part of the journey." said Biden.

That journey to the White House is now a two-man race.