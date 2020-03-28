Former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn has died

Decision 2020

Former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn died at his home Saturday, according to a statement from his family. He was 72.

“Tom A Coburn, MD, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home this morning surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement. “Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.’ Today he lives in heaven.”

A memorial service for Coburn will be held at a later date and will be announced, the family said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.