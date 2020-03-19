State Department preparing to advise Americans not to travel abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision 2020

The US is preparing to advise Americans not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department is expected raise its travel advisory worldwide to Level 4: Do Not Travel — the highest level.

Four sources told CNN that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had approved a Level 4 advisory.

Last week the advisory was raised globally to Level 3: Reconsider Travel “due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

Politico was first to report the heightened advisory level. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Another source told CNN that the move would be aimed at curtailing Americans’ travel abroad and to get those who are traveling to come home.

This story is breaking and will be updated.