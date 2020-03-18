Bernie Sanders to ‘assess’ presidential campaign

Decision 2020

Bernie Sanders will assess his presidential campaign after the Vermont senator’s poor showing in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, his campaign manager announced Wednesday.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Former Vice President Joe Biden substantially expanded his delegate lead over Sanders with his sweep of all three of Tuesday’s Democratic primaries in Arizona, Illinois and Florida.

This story is breaking and will be updated.