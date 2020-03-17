Biden declared winner in Arizona
Networks calling race for former Vice-President
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a victory for former Vice-President Joe Biden in the Grand Canyon State.
Shortly after nine Tuesday night, the Associated Press, CNN and NBC News all called the race in Biden's favor.
With 68% of the state's precincts reporting Biden has 42% of the vote. Senator Bernie Sander, (I) Vermont, trails him with slightly more than 29% of the ballots.
Sanders currently has the lead over Biden in Yuma County.
Comments