White House press secretary works from home after exposure to Brazil delegation with coronavirus

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday that she’s working from home after coming into contact with members of a Brazilian delegation that included individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Grisham confirmed her self-quarantine to CNN, saying the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Grisham’s physical absence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue comes as the White House coronavirus task force continues to hold press briefings nearly every day. President Donald Trump frequently attends those briefings.

The Brazilian delegation met withTrump and other members of the administration at the President’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida earlier this month. Three members of the delegation have since tested positive for the virus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was part of the Mar-a-Lago visit, has tested negative.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rick Scott of Florida also self-quarantined after coming into contact with the Brazilian delegation. Graham has tested negative for the virus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was photographed shaking hands with one of the Brazilian delegation members during their Florida trip, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Trump, who hosted the delegation at Mar-a-Lago, announced that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

On Friday, the White House said the President’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, was working from home after coming into contact with Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who later tested positive for the virus. Attorney General William Barr, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and another senior aide also attended the meeting.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves as a senior White House adviser, were photographed alongside members of the Brazilian delegation and the President at Mar-a-Lago.