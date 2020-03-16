US-led coalition closing some bases in Iraq following rocket attacks

Decision 2020

The US-led military coalition is leaving some of its smaller bases in Iraq following multiple rocket attacks on coalition bases in the country.

Two Americans and one British service member were killed and around a dozen others injured in an attack on al-Taji base last week.

“As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS, the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases. These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh from other Iraqi military bases,” a coalition spokesman said in a statement.

The move follows a number of rocket attacks on Iraqi bases in recent months where coalition forces were present, killing and wounding several US service members.

NBC News was first to report the decision.

On Thursday, the US carried out retaliatory airstrikes against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq.

“The Coalition remains in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq to defeat ISIS; since 2014, together, we have liberated more than 55,000 square kilometers and freed millions of Iraqi people from ISIS murderous rule. Our troops are re-positioning in coordination with the Government of Iraq. Due to operational security, we will not announce a specific timetable for the troop movements,” the Coalition statement said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.