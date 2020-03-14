US Customs and Border Protection seizes ‘suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits’

Decision 2020

US Customs and Border Protection seized a package containing suspected counterfeit coronavirus test kits arriving from the United Kingdom at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, according to a news release by the agency on Saturday.

“CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as “Purified Water Vials” with a declared value of $196.81. A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit.”

The shipment was turned over to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis, the agency said in the news release.

CNN has reached out to CBP for further comment.