Phoenix Presidential debate moved to Washington, D.C.

Decision 2020

DNC says change of location inspired by coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced another big change to its Phoenix Presidential debate - it won't be held in Phoenix after all.

Earlier this week, the DNC cited concerns over the coronavirus when it announced the face-off between former Vice-President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would not include an audience. It also decided to eliminate outside media attendance at the CNN-hosted event.

On Thursday, it decided not to bring the candidates to Arizona at all. Instead, the debate will be held in CNN's Washington, D.C. studios.

The coronavirus precautions have also led to a change in moderators. Univision's Jorge Ramos was originally scheduled to participate. However, he was recently "in proximity" to someone who had direct contact with a coronavirus patient.

Ramos is symptom-free, but he'll still step aside from moderating.