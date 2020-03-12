CIA identifies a suspected case of coronavirus in its workforce in Washington

Decision 2020

An employee of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Washington metro area is suspected to have coronavirus and is showing symptoms, intelligence officials told CNN on Thursday.

The employee doesn’t work at agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, in the Washington suburbs, but does work in the area and the individual’s condition is not a result of CIA-related travel.

People this person came into contact with were notified and deep cleaning took place where they work.

There’s been no impact so far at CIA headquarters, where a workforce email was sent out earlier. In the email the agency said all non-mission-critical domestic US travel is postponed until further notice; all ceremonies, internal events and conferences canceled or postponed until further notice but some waivers are possible; and all non-mission-critical visits to agency facilities in the Washington metro area are postponed through April 10.

“CIA’s first priority is the safety of our officers, and we continue to enact measures consistent with CDC guidelines and our mission to protect the health and well-being of our global workforce,” said Tim Barrett, CIA spokesperson.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.