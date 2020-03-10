Skip to Content
Biden and Sanders cancel primary night rallies

Both candidates site coronavirus concerns for cancellations

CLEVELAND, Oh. (KYMA, KECY) - There won't be any big rallies for either of the Democratic frontrunners after the primary polls close Tuesday night.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont), both decided to call off their Cleveland rallies because of the threat of coronavirus.

The Sanders campaign says it's heeding warnings from Ohio state officials. It says they had concerns about holding a large, indoor event in the midst of an outbreak.

The Biden campaign says he still plans to address the press at some point Tuesday night. It says it will consult with public health officials as it plans future events.

Ohio doesn't hold it's primary until March 17, but both men hope to increase their delegate count with wins Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington.

