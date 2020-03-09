NJ Senator Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

Decision 2020

FOX News- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picks up another key endorsement.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is backing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The former presidential candidate announcing his support in a statement Monday.

Booker saying in part, "While I’m no longer running for president, I still know that to win, Democrats need a nominee who understands that the way to beat Donald Trump is to bring people together. In this moral moment, our country needs a president who recognizes that the lines that divide us are nowhere near as strong as the ties that bind us."

Booker's endorsement comes one day after California Senator Kamala Harris threw her support behind Biden in a tweet.