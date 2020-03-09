Montana’s governor to run for Senate

Decision 2020

One-time Presidential hopeful Steve Bullock sets sites on Capitol Hill

HELENA, Mont. (KYMA, KECY) - Montana's governor is officially running for the United States Senate.

Governor Steve Bullock announced today he plans to challenge first-term Republican Steve Daines for his seat.

The two-term governor ended his bid for the Presidency back in December. At that time he insisted he had no plans to run for another office.

However, Bullock says he's come under increasing pressure from top level Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, to seek the seat. Democrats need to flip Republican seats in the Senate in November, without losing any, to reclaim the majority.

Bullock was the only Democratic governor to win re-election in 2016 in a state also won by President Donald Trump.