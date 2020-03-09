Former rivals join Biden for Michigan rally

Decision 2020

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker now offer their endorsements and support

DETROIT, Mich. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of former Vice-President Joe Biden's one-time political rivals joined him for a campaign rally in Detroit late Monday afternoon.

Senator Kamala Harris, (D) California, endorsed Biden over the weekend. Senator Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey, officially announced his backing Monday. Both Senators joined Biden in Detroit late Monday afternoon.

The sparks flew when Harris and Biden faced off in an early Presidential debate, but now Harris says she's backing him all the way.

"I believe Joe is right when he says that this election is a fight for the soul of America. You all have heard me say many times, I do believe this is an inflection moment in the history of our country. This is a moment in time were we have to look in a mirror and ask ourselves, 'Who are we?' I think we all know we are better than this. We are better than this." Harris told Biden supporters.

Booker and Biden also shared some tense exchanges during the debates, but Booker too has changed his tune.

"There is one man now, who's ready to go to the center of the arena. Who is our best shot to beat Donald Trump. He is the best one to heal the soul of America, he is the best one to bring dignity back to that office, he is the best one to stand up for all of us in America. That person is one person, that person's name is Joe Biden!" said the New Jersey senator.

Biden supporters were offered hand sanitizer as they entered the rally.