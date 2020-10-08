Biden makes first campaign stops in Arizona

2020 Presidential Election

Biden Harris bus tours kicks off in Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) pitched an economic message in Phoenix Thursday during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

Both hammered President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus. Biden told a crowd of union supporter, Trump had failed to address the needs of working Americans.

“You’re facing real challenges right now, and the last thing you need is a president who exacerbates them, who ignores you." Biden told a crowd of union supporters.

The vice president and his running mate also enjoyed some bipartisan support from one of the state's most prominent Republicans. Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, joined them for a tour of the American Indian Veterans National Memorial.

Mrs. McCain endorsed the ticket last month. She also spoke at the Democratic National Convention, recalling the relationship her husband and Biden shared during their mutual time in the U.S. Senate. In addition, she's agreed to join the vice president's transition team.

Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned in Arizona on Thursday. He held a rally in Peoria.