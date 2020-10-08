Biden Harris bus tour to roll through Yuma

2020 Presidential Election

Details on campaign stop still pending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Biden Harris bus tour is coming to Yuma.

KYMA.com has learned representatives with the campaign will roll across the Ocean to Ocean bridge early Friday morning. It will then lead a caravan to the campaign's new "victory supply center."

The campaign tells us the center will be an appointment-only facility where supporters can pick up yard signs, and other campaign paraphernalia.

It's still unclear if either of the candidates will be joining the bus tour. The Biden campaign expects to release more details on the event Thursday night. KYMA.com will provide an update as soon as we get that information.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) kicked off their "Battle for the Soul of America" bus tour Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Biden urged supporters in Phoenix to use their mail-ballots to exercise their rights early.

"The vast majority of Arizonans vote by mail. And those mail in ballots will start arriving in the next couple of days. So Kamala and I are saying the best thing you can do is return your back quickly. Don't risk delays. Return that mail-in ballot as soon as you can." said the former vice president.

Arizona has 11 delegates up for grabs in the November 3rd General Election, making it a key battleground state. President Trump has visited the state six times since the start of the campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence has been here several times as well. Pence was in Yuma as recently as September 19, when he stopped at MCAS Yuma for dinner with his son.

This will be the Biden campaign's first event in Yuma. Up until recently, it has done most of its stumping virtually, or in socially distanced environments.