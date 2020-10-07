President returns to the Oval Office

2020 Presidential Election

Trump breaks isolation ahead of schedule - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The White House physician said Wednesday President Donald Trump has been symptom-free for more than 24-hours.

Trump spent a lot of that time tweeting, and performing a rapid-fire flip flop on coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

A Marine guard standing guard outside the West Wing of the White House hinted at want the administration later confirmed - the President had broken his isolation and returned to the Oval Office. That in spite of concerns about just how sick or contagious he might still be.

"The President continues to work. He's in very good health." said Mark Meadows, the White House Chief of Staff.

Meadows promised safety measures were being taken to protect the huge numbers of people who work in the White House, which has suddenly become a coronavirus hotspot.

The President's physician saying Trump's vital signs are stable, and quoting him as saying, "I feel great."

At the same time, confusion on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue about another coronavirus stimulus package, after the President abruptly tweeted he was stopping negotiations with Capitol Hill Democrats until after the election.

That sent markets into a tailspin, until Trump tweeted again. This time saying he would support a stand-alone bill sending stimulus checks to struggling Americans.

Democrats have long opposed a piecemeal approach to economic recovery.

"All he has wanted to do in the negotiation was to send out a check with his name printed on it." said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.) on "The View."

As the vice presidential candidates prepare to debate in Salt Lake City, a high stakes debate goes both inside and outside the White House - whether the President will be healthy enough to face off against Joe Biden again next week in Miami.

As the White House works to contain its own coronavirus outbreak, two administration officials tell NBC News staffers have been informed "all contact tracing" is now done. The White House will not single out the initial source of the infections.