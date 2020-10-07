More than a few tense moments during VP’s debate

2020 Presidential Election

Exchanges stay civil, but tension run high - NBC's Jay Gray reports

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (KYMA, KEYC/NBC News) - Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.), wasted no time getting right to it.

"He will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year…He said he will repeal the Trump tax cut…Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking" said Harris.

The debate stayed fast-paced. The back-and-forth was contentious, but civil.

"You respect the American people when you tell them the truth… which we've always done." said Pence.

COVID-19 dominated the early discussion.

"They knew, and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it." accused Harris.

"There were millions of supplies or doctors and nurses had the support they needed. And we began before the month of February to start to develop a vaccine" countered Pence.

The candidates traded shots on other familiar issues, including the economy, jobs, immigration, and racial injustice.

"The President of the United States took a debate stage in front of millions of Americans and refused to condemn white supremacists." said Harris.

Pence defended the President.

"He condemned the KKK, Neo Nazi's and white supremacists and has done so repeatedly."

In their only scheduled face-to-face meeting during the campaign, each praised the men at the top of their tickets. They sold their plans for the next four-years while reaching out personally, and directly, to voters. A final appeal during a rare opportunity to take the spotlight.