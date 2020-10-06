Biden to visit Arizona Wednesday

2020 Presidential Election

Former Vice President to address supporters on first day of early voting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Arizona Wednesday morning to urge supporters to vote early.

Biden will join local community leaders in Phoenix to encourage all Arizonans to be "First Week Voters."

Early voting kicks off Wednesday all across the state.

The event will not be open to the public.

This will be the former vice presidents first visit to Arizona since securing the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.