President Trump addresses nation via Twitter

2020 Presidential Election

Video tweet recorded just minutes after release from Walter Reed Medical Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump released a message to America a short time after his release from Walter Reed Medical Center.

The President spent the weekend hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

He recorded this tweet just minutes after reaching the White House:

First Lady, Melania, remains in quarantine following her positive test result.

The White House announced Monday afternoon White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Two of her deputies have also tested positive for coronavirus.