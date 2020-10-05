New poll shows Biden lead widening

2020 Presidential Election

NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey reveals largest lead yet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey shows Biden now ahead of Trump by 14 points among registered voters. That's up 8% from polls conducted before last week's Presidential Debate.

Voters also said Biden had a better temperament for the presidency than Trump by a two-to-one margin.

Pollsters surveyed voters in the days immediately following last Tuesday's combative exchange between the candidates. 49% of those polled said Biden did a better job at the debate. Just 24% said the President turned in a better performance.

The poll was conducted between September 30th, and October 1st, before President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

It surveyed 800 registered voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.