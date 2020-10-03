Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Phoenix

2020 Presidential Election

Rally in Peoria to replace previously scheduled Trump events

PHOENIX, Arix. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump's campaign announced Saturday Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in the Phoenix area Thursday.

Pence will host a general-admission rally at TYR Tactical in Peoria. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the rally scheduled to start at 11:30. Tickets are available on the campaign's website.

The President remains hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus Thursday night. The diagnosis forced the cancellation of campaign rallies planned for Tucson and Flagstaff Monday and Tuesday.

Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also plan a trip to Arizona on Thursday. Their campaign has released no details on the visit. It's still unclear where it will be held.