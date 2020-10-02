Trump campaign cancels Arizona rallies

2020 Presidential Election

All scheduled appearances postponed or switched to digital

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Trump campaign has canceled two rallies planned for next week in Arizona due to the President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

The campaign announced Friday all scheduled events will either be postponed or switched to digital appearances.

President Trump had scheduled rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday as part of his strategy to preserve support in the battleground state.

Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.), announced Thursday they'll visit the state next week. There's still no word on where they'll appear, or if recent events will change their plans.

Biden did travel to Michigan Friday, but pared back his schedule there.