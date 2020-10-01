President to self-quarantine after top aide’s test

2020 Presidential Election

Counselor Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump says he and First Lady, Melania, will self-quarantine after learning one of his top aides has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks serves as counselor to the President. She traveled with him earlier this week, and tested positive on Thursday. Hicks is the most senior member of the White House staff to contract the virus.

NBC News reports, Hicks traveled aboard Marine 1 and Air Force One Tuesday, ahead of the debate, with the president and about 20-30 presidential aides. She also flew with the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to Trump's rally in Minnesota. Photos show her not wearing a mask.

President Trump confirmed Hicks' test results, and his plans to quarantine, during a call-in interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

He later tweeted this:

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

No world on whether other senior White House staffers plan to self-quarantine.