Joe Biden to visit Arizona

Biden and Kamala Harris to make campaign stops next week

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) will make a campaign stop in Arizona next week.

The Biden Campaign says Biden and Harris will be in the state on Thursday, October 8. That's the day after the Vice Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City.

The campaign hasn't released any locations yet.

President Donald Trump also returns to Arizona next week. He'll attend campaign rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff.

