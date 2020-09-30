Presidential debate sparks conversation about white supremacy

2020 Presidential Election

Presidential comment puts "Proud Boys" into standby mode

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On social media, "stand back and stand by," is trending after Tuesday night's Presidential Debate.

That phrase was President Donald Trump's response to the question of whether or not he was willing to condemn white supremacists.

"Proud Boys" is also trending. It's a far-right, neo-fascist male-only organization that both promotes, and engages in, politically-inspired violence.

Annette Gonzalez-Buttner is the Chairperson of Imperial County Democratic Party. She says Vice President Biden promised to be a president for all Americans: Democrats, Republicans, and everyone else.

Gonzalez-Buttner says Biden addressed issues important to Imperial County, including environmental safety, racial equity, economic opportunity, and the future of real people working to pay their bills.

The Imperial County Republican Central Committee believes Tuesday's debate showed voters they have a clear choice for Americans in this election. Steven Mireles, the Committee's Vice Chair says the policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats for the past 47 years have not, and will not solve our nation's problems.

Mireles says that's why it's for America to Re-Elect President Trump. He says Trump will lead the nation down the path of shared prosperity, justice, and peace during these uncertain times.

But what does the average Valley resident think? News 11's Gianella Ghiglino will have the answer on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.